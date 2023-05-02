Police looking for 23-year-old Chloe Stein, whose car was found abandoned in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The search is on for a 23-year-old woman from Jeannette who disappeared Monday night.

Chloe Stein hasn't been heard from since 11 p.m. Monday.

Her mom said Stein finished working at the Sonic after 10, dropped off a co-worker, came back and then headed home.

Her mom said Stein's boyfriend got a text message at 10:45 saying she was getting pulled over. When her mom didn't see her daughter, she got worried.

No one has heard from her since.

Her boyfriend and two friends said they found her car on Radebaugh Road under Route 66 in Greensburg and called police. Her phone was also found.

"We just started calling police stations saying, 'Did somebody pull her over? This is her license plate number, has anybody pulled anybody in that description over?' And nothing. Nobody had done anything so I don't know if she was truly pulled over by a police officer or not," her mom Suzanne Logeski said.

PSP is searching Chloe Stein 23 YOA. Last seen last night leaving Sonic 10:30 pm in Hempfield Twp. She was driving a wh Volkswagen Beetle which was located today abandoned along Radebaugh Rd. Anyone w/ info is asked to contact the PSP Greensburg 724-832-3288 pic.twitter.com/IsAesn2VMj — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) May 2, 2023

Police are processing her car, trying to figure out what happened.

One of Stein's friends who found the car said her phone was inside her car but not her wallet or keys.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.