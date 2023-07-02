Charges withdrawn against man accused of assaulting detective protecting Mayor Ed Gainey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Charges have been withdrawn against a man accused of assaulting a detective in an attempt to get to Mayor Ed Gainey.

Will Parker, 41, a former candidate for Allegheny County executive, was charged with aggravated assault and four counts of disorderly conduct after screaming at and following Gainey during Pittsburgh's Juneteenth parade last month.

Police said Parker approached the mayor before the parade and got upset when Gainey ignored him.

When detectives told Parker to back up and stop shoving during the event, police said he "shoved up" against one of the detectives. After he was arrested, police said Parker continued to yell obscenities.