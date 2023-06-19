Former county executive candidate charged with assaulting detective protecting Gainey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former candidate for Allegheny County executive is accused of assaulting a detective in an attempt to get to Mayor Ed Gainey.

Police said William Parker approached the mayor before the Juneteenth parade on Saturday and got upset when the mayor ignored him.

Police said Parker has protested outside Gainey's home before and has "an extensive history" of "making very disruptive appearances at public events" the mayor attends.

As the parade was beginning, the criminal complaint said Parker started screaming and followed Gainey.

When detectives told Parker to back up and stop shoving, police said he "shoved up" against one of the detectives. After he was arrested, police said Parker continued to yell obscenities.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is facing charges of aggravated assault and four counts of disorderly conduct.