Charges filed after Pine-Richland school board political signs vandalized

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police tracked down who they believe damaged political signs in Pine Township.

Police said they were caught on camera dousing an election sign with paint.

The vandalized signs belong to Pine-Richland school board treasurer Marc Casciani and school board president Greg DiTullio. This is the fourth time the incumbent candidates have run to represent Region 1 of the Pine-Richland School District.

They spent around $1,000 on their reelection signs and placed them around Pine Township. They said 45 yard signs were stolen, and a few larger ones were damaged with paint.

The Northern Regional Police Department cracked the case with footage from traffic cameras.

"One of the three intersections, we're able to actually see them throwing paint on the sign, the second intersection we were able to see the same vehicle pull up to the sign but weren't able to actually see them do the damage and the third did not have any cameras at all but it was the same color scheme of paint," said Chief John Sicilia of the Northern Regional Police Department.

Sicilia said 57-year-old Regina Stewart from the area was charged with a summary offense for criminal mischief. A second person seen on the video was not charged.

"She retained an attorney, through her attorney told us that it wasn't politically motivated but there was an ongoing personal dispute with her and one of the candidates," said Sicilia.

Sicilia said the citation could require restitution or a fine.

The incumbent candidates are thankful police identified a suspect.

"There needs to be consequences for acts like this because it does teach kids and adults alike that that is supposed to be the way it works, that you just can't get away with damaging someone else's property -- on private property especially," Casciani said.

The primary election is less than 24 hours away.

An anonymous donor purchased dozens of new signs for them, and they put them in the spots they were taken from and by the vandalized signs.

"This is sad that this did happen in the first place, but there is some good that came out it, people rallied around Greg and I," Casciani said.