Charges filed against owner who abandoned dog at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Charges have been filed against the owner of a dog that was abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport earlier this month.

According to Allegheny County Police, 44-year-old Allison Gaiser of Kittanning is now being charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty as well as summary violations of animal cruelty, animal neglect, and abandonment of animals by owner.

Investigators learned that Gaiser abandoned the dog near short-term parking before she boarded a flight to a resort in Mexico.

The dog is doing well and is still being fostered by Animal Friends.