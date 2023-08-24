Watch CBS News
Charges filed against owner who abandoned dog at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Charges have been filed against the owner of a dog that was abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport earlier this month. 

According to Allegheny County Police, 44-year-old Allison Gaiser of Kittanning is now being charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty as well as summary violations of animal cruelty, animal neglect, and abandonment of animals by owner. 

Investigators learned that Gaiser abandoned the dog near short-term parking before she boarded a flight to a resort in Mexico. 

The dog is doing well and is still being fostered by Animal Friends. 

