1 woman dead after shooting in Washington County

SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - One person has died after being shot in Washington County Saturday night.

Crews were called to Jolly School Road in South Franklin Township after 11 p.m.

Investigators say two females were shot.

One of the victims has since died. Annalaya Wilkerson, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.