Charges dismissed against man accused of stealing Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's SUV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might have suffered a loss, but quarterback Kenny Pickett saw some resolution to his car theft woes.

The judge dismissed the charges against Christopher Carter on Monday. Carter is accused of stealing Pickett's vehicle from Bowser Chevrolet in Monroeville while he did promotional work on the radio.

The judge ordered Carter to pay several thousand dollars worth of restitution money. Carter had been facing charges of receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles.

According to court records, Monroeville police responded to the dealership on Route 286 on the afternoon of May 24 for a stolen 2023 navy Hyundai Genesis.

The criminal complaint said Pickett was doing advertising at Bowser Chevrolet of Monroeville when employees saw a man speed off in Pickett's SUV onto Route 286 towards Plum. Police said employees saw the suspect walking around the showroom for a while before he allegedly stole the vehicle.

Court paperwork said surveillance video showed the suspect arriving at the dealership in his personal vehicle, which he left behind. By looking up the registration, police said they identified the suspect as 60-year-old Carter.

Pickett's playbook was in the SUV at the time of the theft, but it was retrieved, along with the SUV, from Carter's driveway. The police went to his home for some sort of dispute with his neighbors.

Carter said he didn't know it was Pickett's vehicle until he was inside.

