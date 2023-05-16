Watch CBS News
Ceremony this weekend to change Third Avenue to McIntire Way in honor of Justin McIntire

By Royce Jones

Justin McIntire being permanently memorialized in Brackenridge
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — It's been several months since Brackenridge lost Police Chief Justin McIntire.

And now, the fallen chief is being memorialized in a special way. The street he grew up on, Third Avenue, is being renamed McIntire Way in his honor.

Mayor Lindsay Fraser told KDKA-TV on Monday that the name change is something the public had been advocating for and borough council gave the OK in April.

"It's not a celebration. We don't want to be doing this. We would rather have Chief McIntire patrolling Third Avenue instead of having to memorialize him in this way," Mayor Fraser said.

The street renaming ceremony is Saturday at 3 p.m. at the corner of Morgan Street and McIntire Way, formerly Third Avenue.

There will be comments from the chief's family and public officials.

