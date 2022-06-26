Watch CBS News
Local News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said.

The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the organization will provide travel expense reimbursement for employees seeking abortion access.

Duolingo generated more than $250 million in revenues in 2021, up by 55 percent from the previous year, per a report from the database outlet Statista.

First published on June 25, 2022 / 8:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.