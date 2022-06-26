CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said.
The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the organization will provide travel expense reimbursement for employees seeking abortion access.
Duolingo generated more than $250 million in revenues in 2021, up by 55 percent from the previous year, per a report from the database outlet Statista.
