CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said.

To all Pennsylvania politicians: I love that @duolingo is headquartered in Pittsburgh and that y'all use it as an example that successful tech companies can start here. If PA makes abortion illegal, we won't be able to attract talent and we'll have to grow our offices elsewhere. — Luis von Ahn (@LuisvonAhn) June 24, 2022

The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the organization will provide travel expense reimbursement for employees seeking abortion access.

Duolingo generated more than $250 million in revenues in 2021, up by 55 percent from the previous year, per a report from the database outlet Statista.