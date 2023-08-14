PRT says condensation buildup caused Mon Incline to stop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Condensation buildup caused both cars on the Monongahela Incline to stop, stranding a dozen passengers on Friday, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said.

The agency said a preliminary investigation showed an air conditioning unit attached to an electrical cabinet caused the condensation buildup, which triggered the emergency brake.

The incline will remain closed until engineers can figure out a way to allow the condensation to dissipate more efficiently, PRT said on Monday.

EMS Rescue and Pittsburgh Fire responded on August 11 for two disabled cars on the Mon Incline.



Rescuers reached the two cars alongside the tracks to determine everyone was okay. @PGHtransit maintenance crews got the cars on their way and no one was injured.



Port Authority police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the incline around 5 p.m. Friday when both cars stopped, leaving nine people on one car and three on the other stuck on the tracks about 50 feet from the stations. As first responders were preparing to rescue passengers, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said crews got the cars moving around 6 p.m. No one was injured.

The Mon Incline has remained closed, and Pittsburgh Regional Transit said there's no timeline for when it'll reopen.

PRT said the incline was last inspected in March after a months-long closure for an $8.2 million rehabilitation project.