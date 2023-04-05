Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh won't dispense from fast, abstinence for Pirates home opener on Good Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates home opener falls on Good Friday this year, but the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said it won't dispense from fast and abstinence.

The diocese said it has been asked about fasting and abstinence as the Buccos return to PNC Park, but it's also Good Friday, the day the diocese said Jesus was hung on the cross.

The diocese said it's rooting for the Pirates, but "nothing should take precedence" over Good Friday, "an essential part of the most sacred time of year for all Christians."

"Fasting and abstinence is part of what we practice communally that day, out of respect, reverence, and deep gratitude for God's sacrifice and love," the diocese said.

The Pirates are prepared to open PNC Park on Good Friday and will have a fried fish sandwich on a special gameday menu, the general manager of PNC Park for Aramark Sports & Entertainment told the Trib.

The diocese did allow Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day this year, which also fell on a Friday.