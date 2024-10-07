2 cats killed in suspected poisonings in Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two cats were killed in suspected poisonings in Ohio, officials said.

CBS affiliate WTRF reported that two cats in Belmont County were poisoned recently. Belmont County Hoof and Paw posted on Facebook that two cats in Powhatan Point died after being poisoned. It shared a warning to all cat owners in the area.

"If you see bowls with green or blue pellets mixed with food, this is most likely poison mixed with the food," the post from the rescue organization said.

In a second post on Facebook, Belmont County Hoof & Paw said the recent poisonings were not the first in the area.

"We do have a couple of names of people that are being investigated," the post said.

The rescue organization said it is investigating the deaths and anyone caught poisoning cats can be charged with companion animal abuse.

"We will investigate the Powhatan and surrounding areas to discover who did this heinous crime," the organization said on Facebook.

Julie Larish, an agent with Belmont County Hoof and Paw, told WTRF that the person responsible can be charged with Goddard's Law, which increases the penalties for animal cruelty against against companion animals.

"Owners, beware of your cats, especially right now. We are inundated with cats and dogs. And unfortunately, some people take the cruel way for getting rid of them," Larish told the TV station.

Belmont County Hoof and Paw said if residents need help with feral cats, call the organization for assistance in trapping and fixing.

Belmont County is on the border between Ohio and Wheeling, West Virginia.