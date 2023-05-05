Cat found with severe burns in New Kensington on the road to recovery

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - Some good news for a little kitty in New Kensington.

Last week, someone found him with burns all over his body near Ruffs Dale and police said they believed it was intentional.

RELATED: Cat found with severe burns in Westmoreland County, reward offered

Since then, he has been getting care from Frankie's Friends Cat Rescue.

Now, he still looks a little rough, but the cat - now called Nix - has opened his eyes!

The shelter said they knew the people were worried he would end up blind.

A reward is still being offered for any information on Nix's injuries.