Cat found with severe burns in New Kensington on the road to recovery
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - Some good news for a little kitty in New Kensington.
Last week, someone found him with burns all over his body near Ruffs Dale and police said they believed it was intentional.
Since then, he has been getting care from Frankie's Friends Cat Rescue.
Now, he still looks a little rough, but the cat - now called Nix - has opened his eyes!
The shelter said they knew the people were worried he would end up blind.
A reward is still being offered for any information on Nix's injuries.
