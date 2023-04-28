Cat found with severe burns in Westmoreland County, reward offered

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reward is being offered for information after a cat was found with severe burns in Westmoreland County.

The cat was found in a driveway in a rural area of Ruffs Dale. It had burns on its body, and authorities believe it was hurt intentionally.

Frankie's Friends Cat Rescue in New Kensington is now caring for the cat. It said it's been given all of the necessary medications to get the infection and pain under control.

Police are asking to hear from anyone with information.