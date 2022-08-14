Watch CBS News
Case of monkeypox detected at camp in Beaver County

By Patrick Damp

FOMBELL, Pa. (KDKA) - A case of monkeypox has been confirmed at a case in Beaver County.

The case was detected at Camp Kon-O-Kwee Spencer.

The YMCA of Pittsburgh said the infected person is in quarantine and camp officials are working closely with the health department.

It was not disclosed if the person infected is an employee or a camper.

UPMC Children's Hospital employee diagnosed with monkeypox

This comes just one day after an employee at UPMC Children's Hospital was diagnosed with monkeypox.

UPMC confirmed the employee worked at an outpatient clinic.

They're contacting all patients and staff who may have been in contact with the employee.

