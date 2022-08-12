Watch CBS News
UPMC Children's Hospital employee diagnosed with monkeypox

By Andy Sheehan

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A UPMC Children's Hospital employee has been diagnosed with monkeypox, though the health system said it believes there's a "very low" risk of exposure. 

The employee works at an outpatient clinic at Children's, UPMC confirmed in a statement. 

UPMC said it already had precautions in place to prevent the spread of monkeypox, and while the health system believes there's a low risk of exposure, it's still contacting patients and staff who may have had contact with the employee.

"The health and safety of our employees, patients and visitors are our top priorities," UPMC said.

As of Thursday, Allegheny County was reporting 38 monkeypox cases among residents. 

The Allegheny County Health Department said the virus is spread when someone comes in contact with the sores, scabs or body fluids of an infected person. Infections happen through close, intimate situations and by touching contaminated materials. 

According to the health department, the vaccine can prevent the disease if given within four days of exposure. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 1:04 PM

