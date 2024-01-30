Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart charged with sexual assault in connection to 2018 Hockey Canada investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart has been charged with sexual assault, his attorney confirmed on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports Hart is among those charged in connection with the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault investigation.

"We act for Carter Hart and confirm he has been charged with one count of sexual assault. He is innocent and will provide a full response to this false allegation in the proper forum, a court of law. Until then, we have no comment," Savard Foy, Hart's representation, wrote on X.

Last week, Hart took an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons. He was one of five professional hockey players who took a leave of absence from their teams.

Alex Formenton was granted an indefinite leave of absence from HC Ambrì-Piotta, a professional hockey team in Switzerland, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube have each stepped away from their teams. Formenton reported to police on Jan. 28 to be formally charged, TSN reported.

Hart, Dube, McLeod, Foote and Formenton were members of the 2018 U-20 Team Canada team. Messages sent to the Flyers, Devils and Flames seeking comment were not immediately returned.

London, Ontario, police launched an investigation in 2022 after word emerged that Hockey Canada had settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of that team at a gala.

London Police announced last week they'll hold a news conference on Feb. 5 to share further details "in relation to a sexual assault investigation dating back to 2018." The Globe and Mail reported the five players were asked to surrender to police in the city, which is halfway between Toronto and Detroit, to face charges.

A spokesperson for police told The Associated Press by email no updates on the investigation will be provided before the news conference.

The NHL opened its own investigation in 2022 and has pledged to make those findings public. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly last week said the league would issue a statement if and when it is appropriate.

Flyers general manager Danny Briere said last week the team was aware of the reports involving the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault investigation.

"We are aware of this morning's press reports on a very serious matter. We will respond appropriately when the outcomes of the investigations are made public," Briere said. "The NHL has been very clear that teams should refer all investigation-related questions to them. In the meantime, members of the organization, including Flyers players, will not be commenting any further."

Briere said last week he also wasn't in touch with Hart and didn't have a timeline for what's next.

The Flyers will rely on goalies Samuel Ersson and Cal Petersen during Hart's absence, Briere said.

Before his absence, Hart, 25, was coming off one of the worst starts of his strong season. He allowed five goals on 15 shots in a loss to the Colorado Avalanche before being pulled.

Hart has played in 26 games for the Flyers so far this season, including making 25 starts. He's 12-9-3 in his sixth NHL season, the final one of his three-year contract worth $11.9 million.

What does this mean for Hart's future?

The NHL has yet to comment on Hart or any of the others players charged in connection with the 2018 Hockey Canada investigation.

But the league could take action.

According to the NHL's CBA, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman could suspend, terminate or fine any player for off-ice conduct:

"18-A.5 Criminal Investigation. A Player subject to Commissioner Discipline for Off-Ice Conduct may seek a reasonable delay in such proceedings in order to retain and seek the advice of counsel in the event his conduct may also be subject to a criminal investigation by any governmental authority, or in the event of an ongoing civil proceeding where the Player has been named as a defendant. The League may suspend the Player pending the League's formal review and disposition of the matter where the failure to suspend the Player during this period would create a substantial risk of material harm to the legitimate interests and/or reputation of the League."