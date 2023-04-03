Carson Briere removed from Mercyhurst men's hockey team following wheelchair incident

Carson Briere charged for pushing disabled woman's wheelchair down steps of Erie bar Carson Briere charged for pushing disabled woman's wheelchair down steps of Erie bar 00:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Carson Briere, the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere, has been removed from the Mercyhurst University men's ice hockey team, the school announced Monday.

Mercyhurst University said in a statement the school "cannot comment further on this matter."

A statement on behalf of Mercyhurst University and Mercyhurst Athletics. pic.twitter.com/GQ8W3Bd8qi — Mercyhurst University (@MercyhurstU) April 3, 2023

Carson Briere was charged last month for pushing a disabled woman's wheelchair down the steps of an Erie bar. He was charged with criminal mischief, disorderedly conduct and related offenses. He was initially suspended from the hockey team following the charges.

Patrick Carrozzi, another Mercyhurst student that plays on the men's lacrosse team, was also hit with the same offenses in connection with the incident.

The incident happened at Sullivan's Pub and Eatery in Erie in March.

A video, posted by @juliazukowski on Twitter, shows Carson Briere and two other friends at the top of the steps at Sullivan's. Carson Briere is seen sitting in the wheelchair and then pushing it down the steps.

Security took the woman downstairs to use a staff bathroom, according to Nate Sanders, the head of security at Sullivan's. While she was downstairs, he pushed the wheelchair.

@juliazukowski

Sanders told CBS News Philadelphia that it "sounded like someone fell down the stairs" when the wheelchair was pushed.

Carson Briere and another friend were kicked out of the bar after security reviewed the camera footage, Sanders said.

Carson Briere had played in 30 games, including 10 starts, and scored five goals and had eight assists during the 2022-23 season for Mercyhurst.

Carson Briere is due in court in May. He apologized after the video went viral on social media.