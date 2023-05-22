Carmelo Anthony is retiring from the NBA after 19 seasons

Carmelo Anthony on new memoir, career Carmelo Anthony on his journey to the NBA, future and new memoir 08:22

Carmelo Anthony, one of the most prolific scorers in the history of the NBA, has announced he's retiring after 19 seasons in the league.

In a video posted to his social media on Monday, Anthony, 38, bid goodbye to the league he's been a part of since being drafted in 2003.

"I remember the days when I had nothing, just a ball on a court and a dream of something more," he said in the video. "But basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong. My communities, the cities I represented with pride and the fans that supported me along the way, I am forever grateful for those people and places 'cause they made me Carmelo Anthony."

"But now the time has come for me to say goodbye ... With this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I'm excited about what the future holds for me."

In his retirement announcement, Anthony said his basketball legacy continues on with his son, Kiyan, who is receiving attention as young talented prospect.

"The time has come for you to carry on this torch," Anthony said. "So Kiy, chase your dreams. Let nothing hold you back. Let nothing intervene. My legacy, now and forever, lives on through you."

Known for his dazzling offensive moves and silky jump shot, Anthony was one of the hardest players to guard on the hardwood. The 10-time NBA All-Star has collected myriad accolades throughout his career, including ranking ninth on the league's all-time scoring list and securing six All-NBA selections and the scoring title in 2013.

He was also voted on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team — a list made up of the best players in the league's history. Anthony was drafted by the Denver Nuggets and went on to play with the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony will be eligible for the Basketball Hall of Fame four seasons after being fully retired.

In addition to his stellar NBA career, Anthony won a national championship with Syracuse University and earned three gold medals with Team USA in the Olympics.