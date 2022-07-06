Carlos Santana postpones Pittsburgh concert after collapsing during show in Michigan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Carlos Santana has postponed his concert that was scheduled for Wednesday night at Star Lake after he collapsed during a show in Michigan on Tuesday.

The legendary guitarist collapsed on stage, after having been performing for around an hour.

Santana's manager told CBS News in a statement that Santana had suffered "heat exhaustion and dehydration."

A video shared on Twitter from the concert showed Santana waving as he left the stage.

Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage pic.twitter.com/YA55N4QCZe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2022

Santana was taken to a nearby hospital for observation, and the statement provided by his manager said he was "doing well."

A message posted to Facebook from Santana said the following:

"To one and all - thank you for your precious prayers - Cindy and I are good just taking it easy - forgot to eat and drink water so i dehydrated and passed out - blessings and miracles to you all."

Santana's show that was scheduled for Wednesday night at The Pavilion at Star Lake has been postponed.

A rescheduled date has not been provided and updates will come from Live Nation.