Car smashes through the front of Advance Auto Parts store in West Homestead

By Mike Darnay

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) -- A car has slammed through the front of the Advance Auto Parts store along W. 7th Avenue in West Homestead.

The crash happened around 5:30 on Wednesday morning when a driver who was speeding and passing other vehicles and clipped a U-Haul van and another vehicle before it slammed through the front of the store. 

A car slammed through the front of the Advance Auto Parts store along W. 7th Avenue in West Homestead. KDKA Photjournalist Brian Smithmyer

The Dodge sedan that crashed into the store appears to be five or six car lengths into the building, according to West Homestead Fire Chief John Dindak. 

Dindak says the driver of the car took off after crashing into the store before he was chased down by police officers, tasered, and taken into custody.

Dindak says there was not a police chase happening at the time of the crash and no injuries have been reported at this time. 

"I'm not sure where he was coming from or what he was doing," Dindak said. "It's just the way the world is right now. Everybody's in a hurry. 

