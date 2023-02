BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - A car crashed into the H&R Block branch at 358 Towne Square Way in Brentwood Sunday afternoon.

Police and medics were on the scene, surveying the damage and assisting the driver, according to Allegheny County dispatch.

The driver was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.