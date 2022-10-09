Car chase ends with guns drawn along Route 28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Alleged homicide suspects were taken down — in the middle of traffic — at a busy intersection.

The whole thing was captured on a cell phone video this afternoon.

The video was captured around noon at the Harmarville exit off Route 28. Harmar police had a car pulled over with guns drawn.

The woman who took the video said the officer had the gun pointed at a man in the driver's seat. She also said another man — a passenger — took off from the car and was quickly caught by another officer on the scene.

She said this all unfolded in a matter of minutes, with police from multiple departments responding. Police sources told KDKA this was a chase that started in the city of Pittsburgh involving alleged homicide suspects.

City police were reportedly told to fall back, and Harmar police intercepted the chase when the car entered the area. We are working to confirm with city police their involvement, as well as what case the alleged suspects are reportedly connected to.

