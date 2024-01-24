Pittsburgh-area man accused of killing bald eagle unlikely to get jail time

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Washington County man accused of shooting and killing a bald eagle with an air rifle last year in Mt. Pleasant is unlikely to get jail time due to a plea deal.

In July 2023, a grand jury indicted Rodney Thomas, 50, on a charge of violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. On Wednesday, the Observer-Reporter reported that federal prosecutors and Thomas' attorney filed a joint stipulation that he would agree to plead guilty in exchange for a sentence that avoids jail time. The newspaper reports as part of the plea deal, Thomas would have to pay nearly $10,000 in restitution and relinquish his air rifle that killed the bald eagle.

The bald eagle was found shot to death on May 15, 2023, near Waterdam Road in Mt Pleasant. The suspect turned himself in to the Game Commission after officials received tips about the bald eagle's death. According to the Observer-Reporter, Thomas told investigators that he thought he shot a turkey vulture.

"I want to take full responsibility. This was a terrible mistake. I swear to God I thought it was a turkey vulture," Thomas told investigators, according to documents obtained by the newspaper.

Thomas is set to plead guilty at his next court appearance in February, the Observer-Reporter reports.

According to the Game Commission's website, while the bald eagle is no longer listed as endangered or threatened, it is protected under the wildlife code in Pennsylvania. Bald eagles are also protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Protection Treaty Act.