Canonsburg gearing up for 61st annual 4th of July parade

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The 61st annual Canonsburg 4th of July Parade is set to get underway.

It's the second largest Independence Day parade in all of Pennsylvania.

At 9:00 a.m., there will be a ringing of church bells to signal the opening of the 4th of July ceremonies.

Shortly afterwards, there will be remarks by Mayor David Rhome and Dominique Theodore will be singing the national anthem.

The parade will get underway at 10 a.m., starting near the Walgreens just off of of Morganza Road and proceed down to Pike Street and through the heart of downtown Canonsburg.

Chairs have been set out along the parade route in Canonsburg ahead of the 61st annual 4th of July parade. The community hosts the second largest Independence Day parade in all of Pennsylvania. KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

For 60 years, kids and adults have marched through the borough in the parade, with families securing their seats along the route, sometimes 48 hours in advance.

An estimated 60,000 people attended last year's parade.