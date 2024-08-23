Watch CBS News
A "not-so-scary" display welcomes back Canon-McMillan School District students

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Local business welcomes students back with skeleton display 00:30

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - One local business caught the attention of kids heading back to the classroom this week in the Canon-McMillan School District. 

Hawaiian's Bait and Tackle on South Central Avenue in Canonsburg took its not-so-scary lawn display to welcome students back. 

canonmacschool2.png
No bones about it - that's a good class! Canon-McMillan School District

The store features skeleton students on their best classroom behavior for their massively tall skeleton teacher. 

A lot of parents and community members expressed their joy and their applause for the attentive skeleton students raising their hands. 

The display will be up for the next week! 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

