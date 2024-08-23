A "not-so-scary" display welcomes back Canon-McMillan School District students

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - One local business caught the attention of kids heading back to the classroom this week in the Canon-McMillan School District.

Hawaiian's Bait and Tackle on South Central Avenue in Canonsburg took its not-so-scary lawn display to welcome students back.

No bones about it - that's a good class! Canon-McMillan School District

The store features skeleton students on their best classroom behavior for their massively tall skeleton teacher.

A lot of parents and community members expressed their joy and their applause for the attentive skeleton students raising their hands.

The display will be up for the next week!