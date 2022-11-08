6-year-old leukemia survivor to light PPG Place tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 6-year-old boy who survived leukemia will get the honor of flipping the switch on the tree at PPG Place.

Grayson Pulling from Youngstown, Ohio will take center stage during the annual American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration.

Grayson started his battle with leukemia at the age of 3. After many surgeries and treatments, Grayson is now cancer free.

The tree lighting will pay tribute to everyone whose lives have been impacted by cancer.

It's scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18 and will kick off Light Up Night festivities in downtown Pittsburgh.