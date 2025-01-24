Cameron Epps becomes third brother in South Allegheny basketball history to hit 1,000 points, "It's a legacy we've built."

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - History was made on Friday night at the South Allegheny vs. Shady Side basketball game.

Three brothers have now hit the 1,000-point milestone for the same school.

Senior Cameron Epps now has scored 1,000 points for South Allegheny and what makes it extra special is he is the third Epps brother to reach that feat.

"We'll be one of the fewest brothers to have 1,000 points," Cameron said.

Antonio, Bryce, and now Cam all have etched their names in South Allegheny Basketball history.

"It's a legacy we've built here, ever since I was younger, so being a part of that is something special and I don't take it for granted," Cameron said.

South Allegheny's Tony Dicenzo has been the head coach for all three brothers throughout their high school careers.

"Not too many coaches can say they've coached three brothers who have scored 1,000 points and have had as much success as they've had, so it's really special," Dicenzo said. "A lot of credit goes to their dad."

There are still three more brothers coming up, six in total, the next one up is a bit younger.

"We have a younger one, too, so if he hits it, that'd be history because I don't think four brothers have ever done it in the state," Cameron said.

"He's young, I believe in 5th grade, so I hope I'm still around, but he's going to be good, he's already doing the things I've seen Antonio, Bryce, and Cam do as young kids," Dicenzo said.

One family created a strong legacy at one school. Now, South Allegheny is 15-2 and looking to win its first WPIAL championship in school history.