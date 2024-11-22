Cambria County man convicted of first-degree murder of girlfriend days after being released

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A jury convicted a Cambria County man of first-degree murder for killing his former girlfriend years ago.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, the jury convicted 50-year-old Christopher Rowe of first-degree murder as well as aggravated assault and false reports to law enforcement for the death of Kaylene Roedel.

Attorney General Henry's office presented the jury with evidence that Roew threatened Roedel at her place of work just days before she went missing.

Roedel was found dead on August 7, 2016, on a hiking trail in Johnstown.

"The defendant brutally murdered this woman, the mother of his child, after publicly threatening her at her place of employment," Attorney General Henry said. "Our Office sincerely thanks the investigators, prosecutors, and the jurors who heard this case, securing justice for the victim. Nothing will bring Kaylene back, but we hope this verdict offers a small measure of peace for her loved ones."

Rowe was previously in the Cambria County Jail for assaulting Roedel while at the time the two shared a home and custody of their child.

Testimony revealed that Rowe had made comments to other inmates that he wanted to kill Roedel. Soon after his release, Roedel went missing.

The surveillance video then showed Roedel's vehicle driving near where she was ultimately found and at the time of the video, Rowe was in possession of the vehicle.

Police also said that a witness told them Rowe admitted to strangling Roedel and then threatened to kill them if they told anyone.

Rowe is now facing a mandatory life-in-prison sentence once he is sentenced in January.