Steelers' Cam Heyward appears in 202nd game, most by defensive player in team history

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward made history on Monday night against the New York Giants.

The 35-year-old defensive captain appeared in his 202nd game, the most by any defensive player in franchise history. He broke the record when he stepped on the field at Acrisure Stadium for the Steelers' first defensive snap.

Heyward now moves into fourth place all-time for the most games played with the Steelers. Only Ben Roethlisberger (249 games), Mike Webster (220) and Hines Ward (217) have appeared in more.

Heyward passed Donnie Shell on Monday night.

"It's huge," Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt told the team's website over the weekend. "You can tell by all the gray hairs in his beard that he's been here forever. But he's done some amazing things. And he is the true epitome of the Pittsburgh Steelers, on and off the field. A guy we can all look to as a role model, a teammate and player.

"I have so much respect for Cam and he's still doing it at a very high level."

Monday's accomplishment is notable for Heyward, who agreed to a three-year contract extension with the team in September. The Steelers have had a rich history of defensive talent to wear the black and gold, including Hall of Famers Joe Greene, Jack Lambert and Troy Polamalu.

Through seven games this season, Heyward has 27 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, 4 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.