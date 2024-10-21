Butterball unveils 'cook from frozen' turkey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's not Halloween yet, but as of Tuesday, Thanksgiving is a little over a month away for those who want to avoid the pumpkins and candy.

If you dread the Thanksgiving feast preps, Butterball has at least one step in the process you can cut.

Butterball has a new "cook from frozen" turkey you don't have to thaw. Cooking the turkey is now two steps: unwrapping and popping it in the oven.

It also doesn't need basting, brining, or even seasoning. That's because it's made from a specially formulated brine that keeps the meat moist during cooking.

However, you can not stuff this turkey. Butterball says it would pose a safety risk.

Holiday savings

For people looking to save money during the holidays, Walmart offers a traditional Thanksgiving meal for eight guests at a $53 price point. That includes the turkey, potatoes, ingredients for sides, and two pies.

At the same time, Aldi is selling a $47 Thanksgiving meal that serves 10 people.

Giant Eagle is bringing back its free turkey program for Advantage Card users.

Giant Eagle shoppers who spend at least $300 between now and Nov. 9 can get a free turkey between 8 and 16 pounds. If you spend $400, you can get a turkey larger than 16 pounds.