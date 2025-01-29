Butler home where two died from carbon monoxide poisoning officially condemned

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - The Butler home where three people died after a carbon monoxide leak is now condemned and investigators are working to learn exactly what happened.

The coroner confirmed that two of the three people inside died from carbon monoxide poisoning and autopsy results are still pending for the third.

The investigators are also working to figure out why the home's carbon monoxide detectors weren't working, how it happened, and who was responsible.

Now, that the city has condemned the home, a sign on the door reads "This structure is unsafe and its occupancy has been prohibited."

"It was unsafe for habitation and so it was condemned," said Mayor Bob Dandoy. "Now I don't know the specifics as to what the items were that contributed to that classification but I do know that the intimation there is there could be fixed because the landlord could fix those and then the condemnation order would be lifted."

Investigators said the home had no working carbon monoxide detectors and Mayor Dandoy said first responders also found disabled detectors on the porch.

"There was obviously a carbon monoxide leak but they were not aware of it and one of the reasons they were not aware is the detectors had been disabled," he said.

Two other people in the home survived and while the investigation continues, one source tells KDKA-TV that they are looking at a faulty furnace.

Butler County property records show Douglas Gerzina owns the property and we tried to reach him several times the night of the incident as well as tonight but have not heard back.

"We haven't heard anything back about the condemnation order," Mayor Dandoy said. "As I said, it's sort of in his hands now."

We also reached out to Butler's code enforcement officer to get more details on the problems at this home and have not yet heard back.

It also remains unclear what will happen to the home if the repairs are not made.