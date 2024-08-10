Butler Farm Show attendees reflect on attempted assassination of Trump nearly 1 month later

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — It's been nearly one month since the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Butler County Farm Show grounds.

Butler County residents said it put them on the map for the wrong reasons. On Saturday, KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer was at the grounds for the annual farm show and talked to people about the lingering impact of that day.

Butler Farm Show goes on

Crowds of kids have replaced a sea of Trump supporters. What was a crime scene is now hosting the annual Butler Farm Show.

A stage for a children's animal show sits roughly where Trump was speaking on July 13 when a gunman opened fire.

"I stood up there yesterday and it's a sense of reverence," attendee Tom Augostine said. "It's a piece of history. You feel like you are really a part of history."

Mary Miller was at the rally last month.

"Makes you cry because you're not over the shock of it yet," Miller said. "So, it takes a while."

She was one of the countless individuals who stopped Saturday to look at a statue of Trump.

"It's my way of trying to get something good out of something bad," artist Bill Secunda said.

Secunda originally made the statue out of nails four years ago. He made changes after the attempted assassination to depict what Trump looked like.

"He was emotional with 'fight, fight, fight,'" Secunda said. "But the way I positioned it was ... he wants us to fight. I think he wants us to be stronger. I don't think he wants violence."

Multiple attendees said the farm show should install some markers to recognize the assassination attempt.