Butler County pastor now facing more charges related to inappropriate sexual contact with young girls

Butler County pastor facing more charges related to inappropriate conduct

PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A pastor in Butler County who is already facing charges amid accusations of sexually assaulting minors is now facing new charges.

Herman Rushing Jr. is accused of inappropriately touching two young girls.

Those new charges were filed on Thursday.

Back in December, Rushing was charged with similar offenses concerning two other young girls.

The 67-year-old Rushing Jr. is a pastor at By His Grace Christian Ministries off North McKean Street in Butler.

He faces charges, including indecent assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children in connection to incidents involving two girls, now ages 13 and 16.

