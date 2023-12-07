Butler County pastor arrested on charges of inappropriate sexual contact with two young girls

PORTERSVILLE (KDKA) - A pastor in Butler County is facing charges for allegedly having sexual contact with two young girls.

Herman Rushing Jr. is a pastor at By His Grace Christian Ministries in Portersville.

According to state police, the 67-year-old pastor was taken into custody after what they called "an extensive investigation" that traced activity spanning from January 2021 to this past September.

The alleged victims were listed as 10 and 13 years old and were from Prospect, Pa.

He is also being accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a woman in his congregation.

