Man accused of holding 75-year-old man hostage for 3 days in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is accused of holding another man hostage for three days in Butler County.

The victim told investigators that he managed to get away and went to the Papa Johns store on West Cunningham Street to ask for help. Jeff Taylor was behind the counter.

"Being held hostage, that's not a normal thing. I'm used to hearing, 'Can I get a large pepperoni?'" Taylor said. "I called 911 for him, then I handed the phone off to him."

According to the criminal complaint, Donald Carbone told police that he was held against his will for three days in his home.

The 75-year-old claims Jamel Patton was selling drugs out of his residence and would not leave. Last Friday, Carbone got to his breaking point.

"I said, 'Something is wrong with this picture, pal,'" Carbone said.

"If I want to go, I'll go," he added. "Whatever you want to do, you do, but don't hurt my dog."

A surveillance video shows Carbone inside the Papa Johns store asking for help. Court documents say when police got to the residence, the 28-year-old Patton lied about his name, but they were able to figure out who he was.

When taken into custody, investigators claim Patton had drugs and contraband on him in his private areas. He's facing multiple charges, including possession and false imprisonment.

"I hope he stays in there for quite some time," Carbone said.