"Multiple passengers" dead in bus crash on Pennsylvania interstate, authorities say

"Multiple passengers" were killed in a collision late Sunday night between a charter bus and passenger vehicle on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County in southeast Pennsylvania, state police said.

The bus, carrying 45-50 passengers, flipped on its side and came to rest on the right berm, police said, adding that multiple people were taken to Hershey Medical Center suffering from various injuries.

There waas a heavy downpour at the time of the crash, state police said.

Charter bus on side of I-81 in Dauphin County, Pa. after deadly collision with passenger vehicle very late on August 6, 2023. Pennsylvania State Police

The Chambers Hill Fire Department was opening up as a reunification center for passengers. The Red Cross was to be there as well.

Dauphin County is home to the state capital, Harrisburg, and Hershey Park.