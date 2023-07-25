Crews respond to large fire on Brunot Island after reactor 'catastrophically failed'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews were called to Brunot Island for a large fire on Monday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Duquesne Light reported the fire started after a reactor "catastrophically failed." Firefighters have to ferry over to Brunot Island to fight the flames.

Officials said crews were called to the island on the Ohio River around 8 p.m. There are no reported injuries.

BREAKINGBrunot Island is in the Ohio River not far from the Point in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Public Safety says it is currently responding to a large fire on Brunot Island.@DuquesneLight is on scene and reporting it is the result of a reactor that catastrophically failed. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/V7rkYxjPwa — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) July 25, 2023

"The fire and any related hazards are contained to Brunot Island," Pittsburgh Public Safety said on social media.

It is not clear how or why the reactor failed. Duquesne Light is at the scene investigating.

The company released a statement around 11 p.m. on Monday, saying:

"Shortly after 8 p.m. this evening, July 24, an issue with a specialized transformer on Brunot Island resulted in a fire that is still burning. DLC and fire crews are on the scene, and no injuries or power outages have resulted from the incident. Safety continues to be our top priority — for our customers, employees, the public and also the environment. We are continuing to investigate the cause and monitor any further impact."