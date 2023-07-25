Watch CBS News

Crews extinguish large fire on Brunot Island

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Duquesne Light reported the fire started after a reactor "catastrophically failed." Firefighters ferried over to Brunot Island to fight the flames. KDKA's Jessica Guay shares the latest.
