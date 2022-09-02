Brother's Brother Foundation sending water to Mississippi in response to flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (KDKA) - At the moment, 600 National Guard members are handing out water in Jackson.

It's now day five of a growing crisis that has forced schools and businesses to close after flooding damaged their water treatment plant.

Residents are now being told to shower with their mouths closed because the water is not safe.

Mississippi Emergency Management announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and EPA are officially part of the state's response.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's Brother's Brother Foundation is working to send water to Jackson.

If you want to help Brother's Brother Foundation you can do so via credit card on their website at this link.

Checks can be made payable to Brother's Brother Foundation at PO Box 645934, Pittsburgh, PA 15264-5257.