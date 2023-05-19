Ring doorbell camera catches suspects stealing from vehicles in Brookline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several doorbell cameras captured thieves breaking into cars in Brookline in the middle of the night.

While doorbell cameras don't necessarily prevent crimes, police say they do help solve a lot of them.

In this case, several doorbell cameras in Brookline captured the thieves in the act.

"It makes you feel violated," said David Sabo.

Sabo lives on Rossmore Avenue. He said he was leaving for work on Thursday morning when he noticed his passenger side door slightly ajar.

Once he got inside, he says he realized his headphones, iPod, backpack and some workout equipment were missing.

"We had what we thought was a safe neighborhood," Sabo said. "Our neighbors are nice, quiet, no disruptions at night. It makes you feel a little bit violated. But that's the world we live in."

Less than a half-mile away on Lamarido Street, a resident shared her Ring doorbell video with KDKA-TV that shows a male trying car door handles in the dead of the night.

The alleged thief, dressed in a dark-colored hoodie wearing a mask and Sabo's stolen red backpack can be seen walking in the 600 block. He stops at a black car, grabs the handle and tries to open the door. After the unsuccessful attempt, he continues on, stopping at the red pickup truck before walking away.

(Photo: Provided)

This activity continued on numerous streets throughout Brookline early Thursday morning.

"They could have smashed my windows, they could've taken my sunglasses. On a badness scale from one to 10, it's like a two," Sabo said.

Sabo says police called him Thursday night to report they recovered some of his stolen items and arrested two juveniles for the crime. He says he learned his lesson.

"I'm not going to leave my gym bag and my Beats by Dre headphones in my car overnight anymore and I'll make sure I lock it," Sabo said.

Sabo also says police told him he would get his stolen stuff back in a few days.