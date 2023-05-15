Doorbell cameras and the growing trend of people reporting incidents to police from afar

Doorbell cameras and the growing trend of people reporting incidents to police from afar

Doorbell cameras and the growing trend of people reporting incidents to police from afar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man in Allegheny County recently called 911 to say that suspicious people were outside his door -- only the man was not in the house. He was in a downtown office watching on a Ring doorbell camera.

KDKA's John Shumway takes a look at the growing role of doorbell cameras and calls for the police.

There are no statistics on this yet, but the technology is impacting urgent calls for help.

We've all seen the videos of bad or questionable things happening on front porches caught on doorbell cameras, but we haven't heard the unique calls to 911.

Allegheny County Emergency Management Chief Matt Brown oversees the 911 center and says that these are newer types of events that happen frequently.

Brown says that the fact that the caller is stating that the event is happening at that current time, it's going to draw the attention of everyone involved and bring a rapid response.

Even as the first responders roll, 911 operators are digging for more information from the caller.

"Based on what you're seeing, what is it that concerns you, and why?" are the type of questions being asked, according to Brown.

It may be nothing, but Chief Brown says if what you're seeing on the camera is making your hair stand up on your neck, dispatchers will do their best to help you decide whether or not it's an emergency.

If someone is outside your door, talk to them through the doorbell camera if you can, to determine why they're there. If it's nefarious, often times, that will scare them off.

If you see something and believe there is a threat to life or property, call 911.