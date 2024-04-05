Bronny James expected to consider transfer to Duquesne if he returns to college basketball

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — USC freshman guard Bronny James is reportedly expected to consider transferring to Duquesne University if he returns to college basketball.

James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, decided to enter the 2024 NBA Draft on Friday. The 19-year-old said in a post on Instagram that he wants to maintain his college eligibility while also entering the NCAA transfer portal.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that if James decides to return to college basketball and transfers, Duquesne is "expected to be among his prominent considerations."

Last month, Duquesne hired Dru Joyce III as its new coach. Joyce was a high school teammate of LeBron's at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. He is also a longtime friend of the James family.

James has posted on social media multiple times complimenting the hiring of Joyce, who was promoted to head coach after Keith Dambrot retired. Dambrot coached Lebron and Joyce at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Joyce joined the Dukes as associate head coach in 2022.

Bronny has until May 29 to decide to remain in the draft or return to college basketball.