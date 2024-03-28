Ex-Bridgeville officer charged, accused of using phone before hitting pedestrian with patrol vehicle

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A former Bridgeville officer is facing charges after police said he was using his phone while driving before he hit and seriously injured a pedestrian last year.

Twenty-five-year-old Daine Lower was charged with aggravated assault by motor vehicle, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person, Allegheny County police announced on Thursday.

According to police, Lower was on duty and driving a patrol vehicle when he hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Bower Hill Road and Commercial Street around 1 a.m. on Dec. 21.

Detectives said video from the patrol vehicle shows the victim crossing the intersection in a marked crosswalk on Commercial Street. Video shows the patrol vehicle turning onto Commercial Street and hitting the victim at 29 mph. The brakes weren't used at impact, police said.

Investigators said Lower was using his cellphone while driving before the collision and appeared to be watching a video. At the time of the crash, police said Lower's cellphone isn't visible, but the video is seen playing moments after the collision.

After the crash, the victim's sister spoke with KDKA-TV. She said the victim, Patricia Stauffer, was the life of the party and described her as "outgoing, energetic and hardworking." Stauffer suffered head trauma after she was hit.

Lower is no longer employed with Bridgeville police, Allegheny County police said.