Woman in critical condition after Bridgeville officer hits her with patrol car

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Bridgeville police officer is on paid administrative leave after hitting a woman with his patrol car, leaving her in critical condition.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 21, investigators said an on-duty Bridgeville Police Department officer struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Bower Hill Road and Commercial Street. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Family told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah that the woman is 27-year-old Patricia Stauffer.

"She's always the life of the party. She's always the fun one. She's always outgoing, energetic, hardworking, just someone you want to be your best friend," said sister Eliana Powell.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., Collier Township police requested the assistance of the Allegheny County Police Department's homicide and accident reconstruction units. Detectives have initiated an investigation.

Stauffer's family said she loves going on walks and she was on a walk when she was hit by the officer. Now, she's at the hospital fighting to live.

"She has a brain bleed, and she has seizures, and she has a blood clot and an occipital fracture," Powell said.

"We just want everyone to pray for her," Powell added.