Braddock considering joining Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Borough leaders in Braddock are making a plea to the public about their hopes for their police force to join the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department.

Council members haven't voted just yet whether they will join the joint department. Meanwhile, residents have mixed opinions, but the borough manager seems to be leaning towards a merger.

A community meeting was held Wednesday night to allow people to discuss the potential merger.

The Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department is made up of neighboring agencies from North Braddock, Rankin, and East Pittsburgh, and recently began patrolling back in April.

Previously, Braddock council members voted to not be a part of the department, but that may be changing.

"We believe what the commission is offering will provide comprehensive coverage where we don't have it right now," said Borough Manager Louis Ransom, Jr. "We're hoping that in the future, it will play out that way so that we'll not only be saving money, but have a higher quality of policing."

Braddock currently only has three part-time officers, whereas the regionalized force currently has seven full-time officers.

Conversations about the merger are still happening and there's no word on when a vote may come up.