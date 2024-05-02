3 Pittsburgh-area boroughs welcome new Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new era is about to get started in three local boroughs. The Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department's new chief and several new officers were sworn in as the first members of the new force on Thursday night.

The hope here is this new police force will make all the communities it serves safer. The new department will cover Rankin, East Pittsburgh and North Braddock, and all the officers will be full-time.

Many have looked forward to this day for decades. These officers comprise the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department.

They are joined by a new chief, Derrick Turner.

"It feels like the start of something great," Chief Turner said. "It's been a challenge, it's been fun, it's been thrilling, and there's so much more to come."

He called the swearing-in the icing on the cake after all their work over the past month.

"I want to foster a positive and consistent engagement with our community."

Community leaders told the crowd that this combined police department is meant to eliminate crime and protect the people who live in Rankin, East Pittsburgh and North Braddock.

"Our main purpose was to eliminate the old policing in our communities and step up into the 21st century," said North Braddock Mayor Cletus Lee.

"Let's work together, let's make this agency one that other municipalities will want to join," East Pittsburgh Mayor Markus Adams said.

Chief Turner says he wants to show this new force can give people the same or better service than they've ever had.

I feel a huge responsibility to do what's right by our communities because they have entrusted us with this process," Chief Turner added.

They're starting small, with seven officers for now, but hope to get to 12.

A new beginning aimed at increased safety.

The chief says a big focus for the department is getting to know their community members to build trust between the police and the people.