Five people taken to the hospital after 22-vehicle crash on Boulevard of the Allies ramp

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major crash coming off of the Parkway East in Pittsburgh is causing traffic delays this morning. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 6:30 a.m., a 22-vehicle collision occurred at the Boulevard of the Allies and Forbes Avenue ramp coming off of I-376 East in Oakland. 

Five people were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and several vehicles are being towed from the scene. 

Public safety said that drivers should plan ahead and expect traffic delays in that area. 

We have reached out to the police for more information. 

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. 

