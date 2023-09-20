Non-credible bomb threat emails at several Westmoreland County schools under investigation

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- State police are investigating after a bomb threat was emailed to several schools in Westmoreland County on Wednesday.

Police said based on current information, there's no evidence to suggest the threat is credible.

Similar incidents have been reported in other parts of Pennsylvania, state police said. A bomb threat prompted evacuations at several schools in Washington County on Monday.

In a letter to families, Derry Area Superintendent Gregory Ferencak said the district was among 14 that got a similar email on Wednesday morning. While the threat wasn't believed to be credible, the district said bomb-sniffing dogs searched the building and all buildings were placed on a temporary lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

State police said they're taking the threats seriously and have been in communication with the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit and schools throughout the area. "School administrators are following their safety and security protocols as appropriate," police said.

Anyone with information to help with the investigations is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or state police.