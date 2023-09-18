Police: Bomb threats prompt evacuations at several Washington County schools

AVELLA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Bomb threats prompted evacuations at several schools in Washington County on Monday, according to state police.

Police said Avella, Burgettstown, Fort Cherry and California school district all received bomb threats and evacuated.

State police were at Avella Area Junior/Senior High School sweeping the area, KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz reports.

Avella Area Junior/Senior High School was one of several local schools that evacuated on Sept. 18, 2023, because of a bomb threat. (Photo: KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz)

California Area School District said that it, as well as other local and national schools, received an email bomb threat on Monday morning. Local and state police deemed the threat non-credible, the district said in a social media post.

In a letter to families, Fort Cherry School District said it made the decision to evacuate after talking with local law enforcement and neighboring school districts. Fort Cherry said it takes all threats seriously and police are investigating.

Fort Cherry said its elementary students were sent home on buses immediately while high school students were evacuated to the football field until buses could come get them.

Meanwhile in Fayette County, the Albert Gallatin Area School District said on Sunday that it received an email with a bomb threat. James Bittner of Fayette County's Emergency Management Agency said the reports of bomb threats at the school were part of a nationwide incident.

